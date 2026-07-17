Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.3%

AMD opened at $500.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $503.08 and its 200-day moving average is $328.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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