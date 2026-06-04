Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.28 Million in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,812 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,075 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 219.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here