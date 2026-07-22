Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,264 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $304.73 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $317.64 and its 200 day moving average is $272.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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