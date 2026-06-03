Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,692 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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