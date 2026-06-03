Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $527.20. The firm has a market cap of $850.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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