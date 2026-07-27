Westport Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,760 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 77,298 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 454,147 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,174,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $300.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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