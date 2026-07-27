Westport Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,443,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 341,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $145,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,578 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore reduced their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $426.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $423.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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