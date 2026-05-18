Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 239,020 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,556.35. This trade represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.88.

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Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE WY opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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