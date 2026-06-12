WFM ASIA BVI Ltd Increases Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,675,992 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,194,477 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up about 23.3% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Grab worth $188,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 201.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock worth $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Grab by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 target price on Grab in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. China Renaissance upgraded Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 335.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grab

In related news, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,145,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,085.60. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,050,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,636,646.80. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,819 shares of company stock worth $4,245,017. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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