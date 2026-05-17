Wgi Dm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Wgi Dm LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,824 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 2.4% of Wgi Dm LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wgi Dm LLC's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $32,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after buying an additional 3,585,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,393 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $102,711,000 after buying an additional 1,017,576 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,072,760 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $78,987,000 after buying an additional 1,017,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 818,578.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 924,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $53,667,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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