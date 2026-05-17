Wgi Dm LLC Has $371.84 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Wgi Dm LLC increased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Aercap makes up approximately 27.8% of Wgi Dm LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wgi Dm LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Aercap worth $371,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Aercap Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here