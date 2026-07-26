Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 420.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,454 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 251,654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,135,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,919 shares of the company's stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,077 shares of the company's stock worth $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 from $4.65, implying slightly better near-term earnings momentum for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $5.13 from $4.88 and FY2028 EPS to $5.27 from $4.48, a meaningful boost to the company’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Quarterly estimates were also nudged higher for several future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing a constructive analyst view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.10 from $1.12, but the change is small and does not materially offset the broader series of upward revisions. Wheaton Precious Metals Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3%

WPM stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.39 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $868.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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