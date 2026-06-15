Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Takes $7.51 Million Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,354 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Block makes up 2.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Block by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 268,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 199,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,081 over the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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