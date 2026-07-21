White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Stake Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE WTM opened at $2,213.60 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,648.00 and a twelve month high of $2,333.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,096.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTM. Zacks Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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