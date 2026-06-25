White Pine Investment CO Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $2,779,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 365,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.6%

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $230.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report).

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