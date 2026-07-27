Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 445,001 Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Penumbra logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whitebox Advisors acquired 445,001 Penumbra shares worth approximately $146.1 million, giving it a 1.13% stake and making PEN its 10th-largest portfolio holding. Other hedge funds also initiated or increased positions, while institutional ownership reached 88.88%.
  • Penumbra reported quarterly revenue of $374.76 million, up 15.6% year over year and above estimates, but earnings per share of $0.82 missed the $1.06 consensus forecast.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $360.33 versus the reported share price of $318.60.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Penumbra.

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 445,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $146,125,000. Penumbra makes up 1.8% of Whitebox Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $9,202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company's stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $18,717,000. Finally, Kryger Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $50,519,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PEN opened at $318.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $362.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its 200-day moving average is $330.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $374.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.47 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.76%.Penumbra's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $374.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $360.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEN

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Penumbra Right Now?

Before you consider Penumbra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Penumbra wasn't on the list.

While Penumbra currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines