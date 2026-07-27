Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $15.19 Million Investment in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,689 shares of the company's stock worth $150,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock worth $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 568,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 269,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report).

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