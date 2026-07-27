Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 926,364 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,884 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 926,364 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.22% of Community Health Systems worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 388,116 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,772,139 shares of the company's stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 342,359 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,943,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 993,751 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 306.7% during the first quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,923 shares of the company's stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 996,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,530,622 shares of the company's stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.69 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $380.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Community Health Systems's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Community Health Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.81.

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Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

Further Reading

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