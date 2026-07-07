Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 49,166 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,166 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,807 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.6% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 110,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.55. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here