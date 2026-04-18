Whittier Trust Co. Buys 280,787 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 3,765.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 280,787 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 399,894 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $146,260,000 after purchasing an additional 346,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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