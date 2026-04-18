Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.80 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,383 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Dutch Bros worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 143.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,783 shares of the company's stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 107.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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