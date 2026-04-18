Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.04 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 219.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

See Also

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