Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $88,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.79 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $389.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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