Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,183 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Dutch Bros worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. 458,913 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,831. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here