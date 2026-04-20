Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 25,394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $51,878,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 806.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,860 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 408,221 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,346 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $36,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker's stock worth $514,915,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,214.32. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $530,248.20. This represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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