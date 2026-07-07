Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,582 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada increased its Eli Lilly stake by 5.5% in the first quarter, buying 2,582 more shares and bringing its total to 49,186 shares valued at about $45.6 million.
  • Eli Lilly shares rose 3.3% to $1,239.20, near their 52-week high, giving the company a market cap of about $1.17 trillion.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts remain broadly bullish with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a price target around $1,243.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,186 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company's stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 12,732 shares of the company's stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 946,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,417. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,243.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.
  • Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance
  • Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly and Company Right Now?

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
NextEra’s Dominion Deal Could Put It at the Center of the AI Power Race
NextEra’s Dominion Deal Could Put It at the Center of the AI Power Race
By Nathan Reiff | June 30, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Most Aren‘t Ready for This Correction. Here‘s How to Profit.
Most Aren't Ready for This Correction. Here's How to Profit.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines