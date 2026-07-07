Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,582 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,186 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company's stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 12,732 shares of the company's stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 946,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,417. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,243.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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