Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,042 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 22,019 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $13,112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after buying an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here