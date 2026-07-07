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Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Toll Brothers logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada opened a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter, buying 24,829 shares worth about $3.42 million.
  • Insider selling picked up recently, including a sale by Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley of 77,957 shares for about $12.2 million; insiders have sold 86,457 shares over the last three months.
  • Toll Brothers reported better-than-expected quarterly results and continues to pay a dividend of $0.26 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $163.56.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,829 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,657 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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