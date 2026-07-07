Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 13,632 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $351.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.28. 103,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.80 and a 12-month high of $367.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

See Also

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