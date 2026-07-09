Whittier Trust Co. Sells 263,089 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 263,089 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $710,672,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 399,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,161,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.33 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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