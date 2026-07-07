Whittier Trust Co. Sells 293,016 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 293,016 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,813.4% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 16,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 198,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,646. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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