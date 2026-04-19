Whittier Trust Co. Sells 455,941 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 455,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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