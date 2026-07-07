Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,331 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the company's stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 23,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $422.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.2%

ELV stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.03. The company had a trading volume of 205,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,026. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.29 and a 200 day moving average of $351.07. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $427.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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