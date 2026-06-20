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Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Ameriprise Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wick Capital Partners disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Ameriprise Financial, buying 10,585 shares valued at about $52,000. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 83.95% of the stock.
  • Ameriprise reported strong quarterly earnings, posting $11.26 EPS versus the $10.21 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.7% year over year to $4.77 billion. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 42.69.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.70 per share from $1.60, lifting the annualized payout to $6.80 and the yield to about 1.5%. Recent insider sales also included EVP Gerard P. Smyth and Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,585 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $543.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $467.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.37 and a 1 year high of $550.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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