Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.45 Million in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,347 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,094,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,636 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $159,183,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,807,068 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $411,506,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,447,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.20 and a 52-week high of $267.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.Progressive's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays set a $247.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Positive Sentiment: Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Analyst price target updates

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Progressive Announces Management Changes

The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. 5 Most Undervalued NYSE Stocks to Invest In

Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst and market commentary remains mixed, including an underweight view from Morgan Stanley and broader debate over whether current strength is already priced in. Seeking Alpha commentary

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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