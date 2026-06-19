Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 146,540 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $49,306,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 3.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $297.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $311.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $237.03 and a 1-year high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,590. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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