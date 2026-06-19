Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,451 HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,451 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. HubSpot makes up about 0.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,683,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.04 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $568.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

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HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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