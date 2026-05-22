Wilian Securities LLC Invests $732,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Wilian Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $717.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.56 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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