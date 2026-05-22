Wilian Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,938 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wilian Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,084,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

TSLA stock opened at $417.85 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $387.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.85. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 383.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is now available in China, a potentially important growth driver for software revenue and a boost to its autonomous-driving narrative.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is now available in China, a potentially important growth driver for software revenue and a boost to its autonomous-driving narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to highlight Tesla’s deeper involvement in Musk’s broader AI and space ecosystem, including speculation about future strategic ties with SpaceX.

Analysts and investors continue to highlight Tesla’s deeper involvement in Musk’s broader AI and space ecosystem, including speculation about future strategic ties with SpaceX. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood praised Tesla’s Model S as the spark for Musk’s AI, robotics, and space ambitions, but the commentary is more narrative-driven than a direct business catalyst.

Cathie Wood praised Tesla’s Model S as the spark for Musk’s AI, robotics, and space ambitions, but the commentary is more narrative-driven than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Ford’s announced Europe EV expansion and Waymo’s operational pauses underscore intensifying competition in autonomy and EVs, but these are indirect pressures rather than Tesla-specific events.

Ford’s announced Europe EV expansion and Waymo’s operational pauses underscore intensifying competition in autonomy and EVs, but these are indirect pressures rather than Tesla-specific events. Negative Sentiment: Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, raising safety and regulatory concerns.

Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, raising safety and regulatory concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Tesla raised some Model Y prices while analysts warn of a larger demand problem add to worries about near-term sales momentum.

Reports that Tesla raised some Model Y prices while analysts warn of a larger demand problem add to worries about near-term sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles suggest the SpaceX IPO could distract Elon Musk and shift investor focus away from Tesla, which may pressure TSLA sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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