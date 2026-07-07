Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,011 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Willdan Group worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 205.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willdan Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,234 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,851,499.50. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 7,346 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.17 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.24%.Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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