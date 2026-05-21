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Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Stock Holdings Cut by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Willdan Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Summit Creek Advisors reduced its stake in Willdan Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 13,235 shares and leaving it with 169,188 shares worth about $17.5 million. Willdan remains Summit Creek’s fourth-largest holding.
  • Willdan reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.91 versus the $0.81 consensus and revenue of $92.43 million, slightly ahead of estimates. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.
  • Despite some analyst downgrades and insider selling, Wall Street’s overall view remains Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.67. CEO Michael A. Bieber recently sold 56,676 shares, and insiders have sold 72,667 shares over the last three months.
  • Interested in Willdan Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,188 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Willdan Group worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,915.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.24%.The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.17 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,851,499.50. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $490,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,705,865.18. This trade represents a 22.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,974. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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