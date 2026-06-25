William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,203 shares during the quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $200.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Argus cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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