William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 147,710 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,600 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 147,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of BWX Technologies worth $191,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after buying an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $231,343,000 after buying an additional 299,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,191,068 shares of the technology company's stock worth $219,597,000 after buying an additional 187,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $202.94 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This trade represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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