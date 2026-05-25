William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 55,120 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,120 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of OneMain worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,970,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $675,849,000 after buying an additional 249,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $585,868,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $224,723,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $123,240,000 after buying an additional 82,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OneMain by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,965,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 713,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,075,000. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $53.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. OneMain's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. OneMain's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on OneMain to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Further Reading

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