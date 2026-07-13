Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,126 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 377,485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $50,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 101,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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