Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,652 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 77,923 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 101,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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More Williams Companies News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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