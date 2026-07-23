Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 206,295 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $222.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WSM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $192.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.12.

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Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,962,117.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $3,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 938,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,998,627.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $6,812,283 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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