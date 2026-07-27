Wills Financial Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wills Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Wills Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wills Financial Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $381.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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