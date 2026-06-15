Wilmar Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $328,000. ARM accounts for 0.3% of Wilmar Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ARM from $245.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. The trade was a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 over the last 90 days.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $380.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.36. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $427.99. The company has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a PE ratio of 453.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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