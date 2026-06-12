Winning Points Advisors LLC Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,593 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,470 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 94.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,372 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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